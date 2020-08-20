(KMOV.com) -- Yadier Molina has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals activated Molina from the COVID-related injured list ahead of the team's home stand at Busch Stadium, which is set to begin Monday night.
Yadi’s back!🙌 pic.twitter.com/WVjWuubua7— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2020
After the team's franchise catcher was forced out of action due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis during the team's initial quarantine, the fear was that the team could be without Molina for a large swath of games. That the Cardinals COVID delay lasted 17 days, though, presented Molina's opportunity to return after only missing five days on the field.
Sure, eight games were played in those five days, but it could've been worse for the Cardinals catcher. Molina was asymptomatic throughout his positive testing, which allowed for his return to the team to be expedited.
John Mozeliak said Monday that Molina's readiness to return coincided fortunately with the revelation of an injury for veteran catcher Matt Wieters. Wieters has a toe injury and was placed on the 10-day injured list. He will spend a few days at home in order to rest his injury.
"Ultimately, we're just going to let him take a step away," Mozeliak said of Wieters. He'll still do all his testing remotely and then probably, early part of next week, return here and start doing baseball activities... Best thing he can do is not put pressure on his foot."
Molina is in the Cardinals starting lineup for Monday night, batting eighth against the Reds at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals lineup tonight features an interesting name batting eighth:Wong 4Edman 6Goldy 3Carpenter DHMiller 5O'Neill 7Fowler 9Molina 2Carlson 8Waino 1— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 20, 2020
