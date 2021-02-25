SPOKANE, WA. (KREM) – A UPS driver’s quick thinking helped to save a Spokane, Washington woman’s life.
On a cold December morning, Zona Gale Sweeney went to retrieve something from her car outside of her home. She was wearing only a nightgown when she slipped and fell on a sheet of ice.
“My feet went out from under me so fast and so high that I wound up falling back on the point of my head. I was stunned,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney tried calling out to her husband for help, but he didn’t hear her. That’s when Levi Souder pulled up in his UPS delivery truck.
“I walked around the back of the truck to get the package for her neighbor, and I heard something like someone was in pain,” Souder recalled.
Souder was able to then find Sweeney, help her stand up and get her husband’s attention, who then helped the woman inside. Once paramedics arrived, Souder returned to his delivery route.
Sweeney was in the Intensive Care Unit for days after doctors discovered her fall caused a brain bleed.
"Because there was a bleed between the hemispheres of my brain. If had stayed down the neighbors wouldn’t have heard me, my husband wouldn’t have heard me, and I would have died,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney spent months trying to locate the UPS delivery driver who helped her and finally got his name in February.
“God wanted me to be in that spot for some reason that day,” Souder said.
