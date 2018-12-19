ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local mother has a St. Louis police officer to thank for helping save her young daughter’s life.
On Wednesday, the mother was finally able to contact the officer and met their hero for the first time.
Elena Pedro’s daughter, Johanna, recently gave her mother a scare of a lifetime when she had a severe allergic reaction while at daycare.
The young girl accidently ate some peanuts while at her daycare in South St. Louis. When Elena got the phone call she flagged down a police officer who helped escort her to the daycare.
Officer Kevin Dang escorted and her contacted an ambulance to meet them at the daycare.
“We ended up in the ICU for a whole week,” said Pedro.
Johanna is doing just fine and enjoyed meeting her hero on the playground Wednesday.
“I don’t know, I just felt like I was doing my job,” said Officer Dang.
