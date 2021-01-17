ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In honor of Martin Luther King's Day Monday, there will be several events held to celebrate the Black Civil Rights leader's life.
The impact of the pandemic is continuing to make event organizers adapt to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.
That will be most noticeable with the annual tribute held at the Old Courthouse. Normally the rotunda would be packed and there would be singing and speeches but the event will be moving outdoors.
The event will take the form of a motorcade, which will form in front of the building around 9 a.m. The motorcade will then head up to the MLK statue in Fountain Park in north St. Louis.
Across the river, there will be a motorcade in Alton, Illinois.
The Alton branch of the NAACP is asking participants to meet at Lincoln-Douglas square in downtown Alton at 1 p.m., with the motorcade at 2 p.m.
There will be virtual celebrations too.
The St. Louis Art Museum will hold an all-day event with music, dance and theatrical performances. You can watch it here.
Free COVID testing is being offered Monday at 2425 North Whittier Street in St. Louis from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Urban League is hosting a drive-through distribution of free PPE products including face mask, toiletries and food.
The group will convene at the Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County, tomorrow from noon to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.