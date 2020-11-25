St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite a plea from local and national leaders, you could still see a good number of people at Lambert International Airport on Wednesday; either coming to St. Louis or leaving for Thanksgiving.
Despite the advice and requests from health experts to cut back on travel, those we spoke with on Wednesday said they're taking precautions and believe they'll be safe. Watch the above video for the full report.
