ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Unemployment claims doubled in one week around the country, reaching 6.6 million as people are remaining home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Filing those claims is proving to be difficult in Missouri and Illinois. News 4 Investigator Chris Nagus has new information about why so many are having trouble in the video report above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.