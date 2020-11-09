ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care are rolling out rapid COVID-19 testing at all St. Louis locations.
Rapid COVID-19 testing shows a patient's positive result in 15 minutes unlike the traditional COVID-19 test that must be sent to a lab for processing.
"We are doing both symptomatic and asymptomatic for anyone needing a test for travel reasons, return to work reasons, sports reasons, they are available at our centers," Dr. Jaime Zengotita said. He's the Medical Director for Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Cares in St. Louis.
These tests will only be available at the Mercy Go Health Urgent Cares and you must booking an appointment online before going in. Click here to learn more.
