ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As COVID-19 cases surge across the globe, the need for testing and vaccination is high. Here's where you can go to get tested or vaccinated based on where you live.
Testing sites are available in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Madison and St. Clair Counties.
If you're looking to get vaccinated or get a booster shot, you can look here for St. Louis County, here for St. Louis City, here for St. Charles County, here for Madison County and here for St. Clair County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.