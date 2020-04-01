ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- BJC HealthCare and SSM Health are partnering to receive your donations and distributing them throughout the St. Louis area as more medical and protective supplies are needed for healthcare providers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although handmade masks can't be used in hospitals, there are other items people can donate to help with the fight, like hand sanitizer, footwear covers and disposable gowns.
List of items people can donate:
- FDA-approved surgical masks and respirators
- N95 masks
- Thermometers – infrared and forehead with disposable covers
- Footwear covers
- Disposable isolation gowns
- Tyvek contamination suits
- Face shields or industrial grinding shields with head harness and plastic shield
- Goggles or eye protection
- Hand sanitizer bottles or bulk
- Sanitizing wipes
- Nasopharyngeal swabs (nasal type, not Q-Tip-type cotton swabs)
You can find drop-off locations at BJC.org/CoronavirusDonations.
