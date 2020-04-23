ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 continues to hear from viewers having trouble getting signed up for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic. For one St. Louis woman, that's just part of the avalanche of financial problems hitting the family all at once.
Right now, the Courtesy Diner is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic like a lot of restaurants. One of its employees should be eligible for unemployment but has hit a wall. And then things started getting worse.
"It seems every door I try to open gets closed,” Katie Fithian said.
Fithian is a server but has been out of work for a month because of the pandemic. She's repeatedly had problems signing up online for unemployment. And phone calls don't help.
"I will start at 8-o'clock in the morning, the exact time that it opens. And it tells me everything is filled up, their waiting lines are filled up, everything,” Fithian said.
Unemployment systems in Missouri and Illinois are getting slammed with new applications. According to the nonprofit Tax Foundation, Missouri's unemployment rate is at 9% and the state is expected to run out of funds for unemployment claims in 13 weeks. Illinois' unemployment rate is 10.6% and it's expected to run out of money for unemployment in just 5 weeks.
At least Fithian's husband had an income from his home rehab jobs until he got injured.
"At first we didn't think that was a very big deal. And it ended up turning into an infection because he had some splinters that were lodged into his foot,” Fithian said. “And that has turned into a very dangerous infection that he has in his foot."
The Fithians were hoping their tax refund would help but it's been hung up by an identity theft problem. And that's prevented them from getting their stimulus check.
So they created a GoFundMe account in hopes that the generosity of others would help tide them over till their troubles can be worked out.
"I'm just trying to do what I can,” Fithian said. “I'm running out of ideas, I'm running out of options."
Anyone who has trouble signing up in Missouri should send an email to: esuiclaims@labor.mo.gov. Specify name, phone number and specify the issue. And if people need their account resent, they'll need to include their password.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.