ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Winter Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center was released Thursday and La Nina is a big player of the general climate pattern expected from December to February.
For temperatures, the forecast is warmer than normal for southern states and colder than normal for northern to northwestern states. St. Louis is in the "equal chances" meaning there is no strong signal either way, though just south of St. Louis begins the higher probabilities for a warmer than normal winter.
For precipitation (which means snow and rain combined as the outlook doesn't break out an always variable and tricky snow forecast), the expectation is wetter than normal from about south St. Louis and to the east. Just west of St. Louis, the climate signal isn’t strong and thus, equal chance of above/below normal precipitation.
This forecast matches a classic La Nina pattern, but not all La Nina's are the same. And as always, the most important forecast is the short term week to week forecast where we can pinpoint specific storms that will impact you.
