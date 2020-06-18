ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Both St. Louis City and County are working to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city and county workers, and News 4 talked with some people who believe this move should have happened years ago.
At Good Shepherd Pre-school, Cortaiga Collins made a similar decision on Juneteenth.
“We have made the decision that from this year going forward that Juneteenth is a paid holiday for all Good Shepherd staff,” Collins said.
In the parking lot, the group celebrated Juneteenth with giveaways and arming people with education. Ramona C. Scott was giving out financial advice.
“Our people need to know about this,” Scott said. “If you don’t know, knowledge is money. Knowledge is power.”
County Executive Sam Page has designated Friday as a paid holiday for county employees. To make it a permanent holiday, St. Louis County’S Civil Service Commission would have to approve it.
In the city, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is set to propose a resolution that would add Juneteenth to the list of holidays for city employees. On Thursday, Mayor Lyda Krewson had proclaimed June 19 “Juneteenth” Day and asked the Director of Personnel to work on making it a paid holiday.
“Just as we as African Americans celebrate and take sacrifices for Independence Day on July 4, this is our independence day,” Collins said. “So if you have no problems about your tax dollars going towards paying the bills for the Fourth of July, then you should not have any problem when African Americans celebrate our independence. Because when Independence Day happened in 1776 we were still enslaved for almost another hundred years, so this is our independence.”
Reed is also organizing a Juneteenth Ride for Freedom and asking people to decorate their cars for a parade Friday at 2 p.m. at Union and Natural Bridge.
