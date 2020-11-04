ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Election officials across Missouri are in the process of recounting every single ballot. State law requires each county and St. Louis city to audit its own election results after every election.
In St. Louis County, election officials have more than 300,000 ballots to process for a second time.
"They’re all sealed up, and here in bipartisan teams we break them open and then we run all the ballots through scanners again to make sure we have the correct numbers," said Eric Fey, Democratic Director for the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
Fey said it's common to find routine errors.
"Let’s say a voter comes in and they sign in and they fill out their ballot but then they don’t put it in the scanner so we have one more signature than ballots cast," said Fey.
When there is an issue, the election officials work through the issue.
Fey said while he's worked for the St. Louis County Board of Elections, they've never found any major errors.
Once the ballots are run through the scanners, they're required to be stored for 22 months in case a recount is requested.
“We have two weeks by state law to certify the election results and this is part of that whole process," said Rick Stream, Republican Director for the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
State law also requires the Board of Election recount ballots from 5% of the precincts by hand. This also must be completed within two weeks after the election.
“We often hear from people do you actually count all the absentee ballots, are the provisional ballots counted. Everything is accounted for," said Fey.
Election officials also review any ballots that may have been damaged during the voting process, such as a ballot that was damaged while it was being scanned.
“Every ballot is handled by a democrat and a republican together," said Stream.
Once the boards of election certify the results, the secretary of state's office has one week after that to certify the election results on behalf of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.