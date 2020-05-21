DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Elective surgeries have resumed at many hospitals and clinics, but a visit to the doctor’s office is still going to look different.
News 4 spoke to Orthopedic Associates in St. Louis County about its new safety protocols.
Dr. Ryan Pitts said screening starts before you even walk in the door, and then patients are screened again inside the clinic.
Patients are asked to come wearing a mask. If they don’t have one, a mask will be provided for the waiting room.
The waiting room has been reconfigured. It typically holds 80 patients and now it holds just 20. The X-ray process has also been streamlined to cut down on people gathering.
“If they need elective surgery at this point, it’s perfectly safe to do that,” Dr. Pitts said.
For patients who still don’t feel comfortable coming to a clinic, Dr. Pitts said a lot can be done virtually.
“We can set them up with a virtual office visit, get a pretty good idea of what’s going on,” Dr. Pitts said. “If it’s not urgent, there may be some non-operative treatments we can start even without them coming into the office.”
