ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis area restaurants are getting ready for the annual Lenten fish fry season next week. Starting Feb. 17 until April 2, locals can stop by several businesses to enjoy a tasty meal.
Below is a list of St. Louis-area organizations that will be holding Lenten Fish Frys this year. To get a Fish Fry added to the list, email the information to Share@KMOV.com.
Eckert’s Country Restaurant: The restaurant, located at ,951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville, IL 62220, will offer curbside pick-up starting Ash Wednesday until April 2. Beginning March 1, guests can dine-in at Eckert’s Country Restaurant, and order the family Fish Fry Meal for 4 for dine-in or pick-up to go.
Epiphany of Our Lord: The fish-fry traadition will continue through online orders. Customers will order online and pay at the time of pickup with cash or check starting Feb. 19 until March 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Church is at 6596 Smiley Avenue
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church: Pre-orders will be accepted Saturday through Wednesday so locals can enjoy a Friday night dish. The church is at 1910 Serbian Drive.
Lion’s Choice (multiple locations in St. Louis): Their fan favorite COD sandwiches will be available throughout the entire Lenten season.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery: To enjoy food at the West County Bakery, you can either call ahead to pick up your curbside order or order in-person at the location at 11243 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
Our Lady of Guadalupe: The parish is offering pre-order and drive-thru services every Friday of Lent at 1115 South Florissant Road in Ferguson
Retreat Gastropub: On Fridays during Lent, Retreat will offer an array of seafood appetizers and entrees. The restaurant is at 6 N Sarah St. in St. Louis.
Russell’s On Macklind: Dine-in and curbside will be available at their restaurant at 5400 Murdoch, St. Louis, MO 63109. To-go orders can be placed over the phone at (314) 553-9994.
Schlafy Beer: The brewery will offer fish and fries at all three brewpub locations for dine-in and curbside pick-up. All Schlafly brewpubs offer socially distanced dine-in service and curbside pick-up. Guests can place a curbside order for Schlafly Tap Room. Here's the three locations:
Schlafly Tap Room 2100 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103
Schlafly Bottleworks 7260 Southwest Ave Maplewood, MO 63143
Schlafly Bankside 920 S Main St, St Charles, MO 63301
St. Cecilia Parish: Famous for their original Mexican fish fry, the church and school traditionally draws huge crowds for their events. Due to the pandemic, they are taking online orders for curbside pickup at 5418 Louisiana Avenue. You can order here: http://stceciliaparishstl.org/fish-fry/
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church: Opening Feb. 19, the church has carryout meals prepared from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday of Lent. You can stop by at 1765 Charbonier Road in Florissant.
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church: From Feb. 19 to April 2, the parish will be selling three fixed meals for carryout but if the temperatures reach above 40 degrees, outdoor seating will be available in the parking lot at 6303 Nottingham Ave, St. Louis.
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church: Fish fries will be held on February 19th, 26th, March 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th from 4:30pm until 7:30pm.
Due to capacity restrictions, dine-in will not be allowed, but the church, located at 1971 Daugherty Ferry Road, will offer drive-thru, carryout and curbside pickup, as well as delivery.
St. James The Greater: The Dogtown church features a massive menu for their fish fries, including their "world famous" clam chowder dish. They will hold curbside pickup at their location at 1360 Tamm Aveneue February 19 and 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26 from 4:30 - 7:00 PM. Diners can order online and meals range between $5-$12.
St. Joan of Arc: St. Joan of Arc began serving their fish fry February 12, ahead of most locations in the area. Meals are available for carryout from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Lent at their location at 5821 Pernod Avenue.
St. Mary Magdalen: The church will host events February 12 and 26, then every Friday in March as well as April 2. Food will be served drive-thru only at 2618 S Brentwood Blvd from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church: Those looking to pick up meals for Lent at St. Peter will have to drive to the school parking lot at 243 West Argonne Drive in Kirkwood and place an order. Then they can wait in their car for their food. The events will run every Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. from February 19 through March 26.
