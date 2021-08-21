Afghanistan

Displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit in front of their temporary tents in Kabul on August 11.

 Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis has pledged to welcome up to 1,000 Afghan refugees and we've heard from several News 4 viewers on how you can help. 

You can help by donations and volunteering with local organizations. You can donate non-perishable foods, clothes, linens, clean kitchen items, furniture, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

