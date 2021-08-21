ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis has pledged to welcome up to 1,000 Afghan refugees and we've heard from several News 4 viewers on how you can help.
You can help by donations and volunteering with local organizations. You can donate non-perishable foods, clothes, linens, clean kitchen items, furniture, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies.
- The International Institute of St. Louis has this list of items you can donate. Email Wafa Osman at osmanw@iisstl.org with questions. Learn about volunteering opportunities at this link.
- You can drop off donations to House of Goods Baitulmal at 5911 Southwest Ave Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. - noon and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- You can donate furniture to Oasis International Ministries at 5035 Gravois Avenue. You can also find volunteering opportunities with them at this link.
- Casa de Salud provides medical services to refugees and immigrants. You can donate to them at this link and learn about their volunteer opportunities here.
- The MICA Project - Migrant & Immigrant Community Action - provides community outreach and legal services to immigrants and refugees. Learn how you can help here.
- The Bilingual International Assistant Services supports underserved communities through multilingual social and mental health services. Learn about their volunteer opportunities here. You can also donate at this link.
- You can volunteer to be a teacher with the Immigrant Home English Learning Program. You can donate to them here.
- You can donate to Welcome Neighbor STL and you can support refugee families by scheduling a supper club here.
The refugee crisis in Afghanistan is growing as the Taliban take over the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.