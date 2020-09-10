ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Public comment is now open on a plan for what’s in store for the future of downtown St. Louis.
The “Design Downtown STL Master Plan” is the result of a year-long collaborative process to create a vision for what the next 10 years will look like in the area. Over 2,000 residents and stakeholders participated in the process to create the plan.
“Design Downtown STL” envisions a Downtown where al people and communities come together and thrive – regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender/gender identity, sexual orientation, language, income, ability and other identity markers,” reads part of the draft plan.
There are five goals of “Design Downtown STL”:
- Realize downtown’s potential to be the region’s premiere walkable, diverse urban neighborhood
- Expand the downtown economy to support startups, entrepreneurs, existing and growing businesses
- Redesign and activate our streets for a dynamic bike, pedestrian, & transit network
- Invest in an open space network to provide vibrant public spaces and green infrastructure throughout downtown
- Uncover the stories, people, & places that make downtown unique
The plan also includes changes to zoning to allow for a wider range of business activity and to create regular “open street events” for food trucks and activities.
Click here to read the complete plan and give your input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.