ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Panera is giving away bicycles with a bread bowl shaped basket for Earth Day, as a way to highlight their focus on low-carbon footprint meals.
Panera fans have a chance to win a vintage-style bicycle celebrating one of the company's most famous meals: the bread bowl. You have until April 22 to sign up. Click here to enter.
