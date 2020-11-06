ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you have a political sign in your yard, it's time to take it down but don't throw it away.
The city of St. Louis wants to keep the thousands of signs made for this election out of the landfill.
Paper and cardboard signs can be thrown in your curbside bin. The thick plastic signs must be dropped off at special locations. The thin plastic signs can be recycled with plastic grocery bags.
Here's a list of locations:
- Auto World Tire and Auto - 801 James S. McDonnel Blv, 63042 from Nov. 9 -13, 16-18 |8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Brentwood Public Works Building - 8330 Manchester Road, 63144 from Nov. 6 -16 | Anytime
- Center of Clayton - 50 S. Gay Ave, 63105 on Nov. 14 | 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Creve Coeur Government Building (front vestibule) -300 N. Ballas Road, 63141 from Nov. 9,10,12,13 | 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
- Earth Circle Recycling - 1660 S. Kingshighway Blvd, 63110 on Nov. 14 | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Kirkwood Recycling Depository - 350 S. Taylor Ave ,63122 from Nov. 4 -14 |Anytime
- Lewis and Clark Community College - Godfrey Campus, north entrance to securtity parking lot from Nov. 4 -8| Anytime.
- Lowe's Parking Lot - 2300 Maplewood Commons, 63143 from Nov. 4-9 | Anytime
- University City Community Center -975 Pennsylvania Ave, 63130 on Nov. 12 |9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.