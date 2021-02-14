ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With wind chill temperature values expected to be well below zero this weekend, many people will be spending time indoors.

A deep freeze like Missouri is experiencing is dangerous for humans and animals, but can mean a lot of business for those in the plumbing industry. "The phone is ringing off the hook," said Rick Rolwes of Performance Plumbing.

4Warn Alert: Winter Storm Warning issued for St. Louis area ***WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. Also, Dangerous Wind Chills Expected Through Tuesday Morning*** Tonight: Low 0. Snow likely, becoming more widespread and steady overnight. This wave should move out of the St. Louis area just before daybreak. Despite that, the morning commute will likely be slick. 1-3" of a light, fluffy snow anticipated with this first wave. Monday: High 9. Another round of widespread snow moves in shortly after 8am. This wave will be at it's heaviest between noon and 6pm. Then the snow starts to lessen in intensity and eventually tapers off in the St. Louis area around midnight. Total snow accumulations in the metro area for both waves expected to come in between 6-9" Tuesday: Low 0/High 18. Mostly cloudy and cold. Wednesday: Low 8/High 23. Mostly cloudy. 30% chance snow. Thursday: Low 17/High 23. Mostly cloudy. 40% chance snow. Friday: Low 13/High of 29. Partly cloudy and dry. Saturday: Low 17/High 39. Mostly cloudy and warmer. Sunday: Low 25/High 45. Mostly cloudy & warmer.

Rolwes said multiple calls every day come in about frozen or burst pipes, a messy problem that can cost thousands of dollars to fix. "We had one last night, it was running for a couple days, he went downstairs and he wasn't monitoring his basement and it was flooding the basement," he said. "It is subtle, it can be a small little crack, running down the pipes and flooding the carpet."

In general, plumbers say kitchens and bathrooms with exterior facing walls pose the largest risk for frozen pipes. Older homes, with poor or worn down insulation, can also see the problem.

There are a few things you can do to minimize the chance of pipes freezing. First, ensure your thermostat is consistently running at a good temperature. Plumbers warn people not to turn the thermostat down or off when going out of town.

You're also encouraged to open cabinet doors or vanity doors to allow warm air to circulate around exposed pipes in a kitchen or bathroom. Letting faucets drip overnight also keeps water moving through the pipes and lowers the chances of the water freezing.

"If it's not on an interior wall, you should be in pretty good shape, unless it's an older home," said Rolwes. "If you've got an older home, then you've got to make sure you keep that thermostat warm, keep all the doors open in the house so the air is circulating, keep the ceiling fans running and all the cabinet doors open."

Drain Masters Plumbing in St. Charles County said recently, it has been responding to five or six calls for frozen pipes every day. It expects that number to grow as the deep freeze settles in over the weekend.

"If you go to turn on your faucet typically your kitchen faucet or your bathroom faucet, if you don't get any water or if you lose water pressure, that's a good indication the piping is frozen," said Martin Parrella, who owns Drain Masters Plumbing with his brother, Tom.

On Friday, the pair received a call for a frozen pipe at a mobile home in O'Fallon. After crawling under the home to inspect the damage, they thawed out the section of pipe before removing it. "It's about 25 feet worth of pipe," said Parrella. "The homeowner has been without water for a couple of days."

According to State Farm, in 2020 the insurance agency paid out $60 million in frozen pipe claims. On average, each claim cost about $15,000, according to the company.

Tom Parrella said sometimes, homeowners don't realize a pipe has split until spring. "When the temperature starts rising and we're eventually at 32 or above again, that's where any burst pipes or split pipes, the water is going to start flowing again and the homeowner is not going to know that until they see water dripping out of the ceiling or running down their wall," he said.

Both companies said if a pipe does burst, it can make an audible sound or be subtle. If it happens, turn off the main water valve immediately and call a plumber.