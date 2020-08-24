ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Students have wrapped up their first day of classes and teachers are preparing for the second day of virtual learning. So how did the first day go?
Aside from a few technical issues, staff at McKelvey Elementary say the first day of this new normal went fairly smoothly.
"[We] had our entire office staff answering phone calls, emails, our tech department has been working overtime to try and respond to family’s needs," Principal Kiara Lackey said.
All 25 students of teacher Eily McCarty were logged on Monday morning for the first day of class, making it a perfect attendance day. Those students, along with nearly 18,000 others in the Parkway School District will learn virtually for at least the first quarter.
Classes are designed to mimic an in-person learning environment with breaks, lunch and independent learning time built-in. Teachers can choose whether they want to work from home or from inside their classroom.
"Today I was getting to say hi to grandma and hi to mom and dad and I got to see their pet bearded dragon and so those are some of the things I love about distanced learning," McCarty said.
Emily Frese has three school-aged children and they started classes from the basement and kitchen table.
"i think it’s really day by day, and i need to spend a little more time with the materials that have been provided and expectations for kids the rest of the quarter," Frese said.
So far, parents News 4 crews have talked to say the biggest challenge is trying to separate home and school life all under the same roof. Students won’t be heading back to class in-person until at least the end of October.
