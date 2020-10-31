ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With so much lost during the pandemic, some parents say on this year's Halloween night, they just wanted their kids to experience something normal again.
Neighborhoods all around St. Louis decided to take precautions but go ahead with trick-or-treating.
"It's great to have normalcy," Dre Jeffrey said, standing next to his 4-year-old son.
Per the CDC, people shouldn't use bowls of candy for kids to reach into. Instead, people used candy chutes. Some of them were made of plastic gutters.
"We wanted to make sure we could get candy safely," Cathy Vogel said.
The St. Louis tradition of telling jokes to get a treat did suffer a bit with the separation and muffled by masks.
