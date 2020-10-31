With so much lost during the pandemic, some parents say on this year's Halloween night, they just wanted their kids to experience something normal again. Neighborhoods all around St. Louis decided to take precautions but go ahead with trick-or-treating.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With so much lost during the pandemic, some parents say on this year's Halloween night, they just wanted their kids to experience something normal again.

Neighborhoods all around St. Louis decided to take precautions but go ahead with trick-or-treating.

"It's great to have normalcy," Dre Jeffrey said, standing next to his 4-year-old son. 

Per the CDC, people shouldn't use bowls of candy for kids to reach into. Instead, people used candy chutes. Some of them were made of plastic gutters. 

"We wanted to make sure we could get candy safely," Cathy Vogel said. 

The St. Louis tradition of telling jokes to get a treat did suffer a bit with the separation and muffled by masks.

Watch the above video for the full report. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.