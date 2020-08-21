CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With so many schools relying on virtual learning to start the year, parents are wondering how attendance will be counted.
Teachers and administrators at schools like Shenandoah Valley Elementary in Chesterfield already know virtual learning will bring challenges. And making kids show up virtually will be one of them.
Fifth grade teacher Karen McBride is preparing to teach more than 20 kids virtually. Her physical classroom will be empty. She's going to have to establish relationships online.
"We will do ice breakers to get to know you," McBride said.
But as the days turn into weeks, McBride knows attendance and participation might be a challenge.
"That is a concern trying to figure out how we get everyone online everyday and keep them engaged," McBride said.
The principal at Shenandoah Valley Elementary said the state is being flexible on attendance reporting. The school plans to report a 94% attendance rate even if kids aren't required to show up in person. Teachers like McBride will track who shows up to online meetings.
"Each morning each class we go into I'm going to take note of who's logging in," McBride said. "If they're not logging in, that's when we are going to be a little more concerned, not logging in day after day."
If McBride notices an extended absence, she will reach out to parents directly, followed by counselors and school administrators. And if McBride notices a child is online, but not participating, she's got a plan.
"Maybe reach out one on one with them getting online," McBride said. "Figure out what's going on and how I keep them engaged."
Attendance does factor into funding from the state of Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, as long as schools have an approved online plan, attendance will not be used for state accountability purposes for this school year.
