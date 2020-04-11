CENTERVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Local hospitals large and small have been making preparations for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Touchette Hospital in Centreville, Illinois just treated its first patient with COVID-19 and for now, the medical team will move patients into a tent positioned at the backside of the hospital for testing.
"We know an emergency room visit could last anywhere from 6 to 8 hours, with this tent and the staff we put into it, would streamline this process," Howard Loar said.
So far, doctors have tested nine people; one returned positive; five came back negative and three are pending.
Loar oversees the emergency department at Touchette Hospital said nurses will check the temperature of patients, ask questions about possible exposure and determine the severity of those who might have the novel coronavirus.
"We are finding that treating the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible is increasing our benefits of an outcome," Loar said.
The hospital has 137 beds and eight intensive care units.
"Between now and the next week or two weeks, there could be a surge of patients to come in," Chief Operating Officer Sulbrena Day said.
Day's biggest concern is access to ventilators.
"We can reach out to our coalition. We can reach out to the national board as well," Day said. "We do have some rental places where we can retrieve equipment as needed."
Touchette Hospital is offering a Mental Health Support and Resource Line for healthcare workers, first responders or anyone feeling anxiety due to COVID-19.
Call 618-482-7158 at any time and a trained therapy staff members will answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.