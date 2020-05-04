The State of Missouri on Monday said payments to 105 Missouri counties have been processed as part of the CARES Act.

Those payments total more than $450 million. The money will be available to the counties and the City of St. Louis by Wednesday.

St. Louis County and Jackson County - the state's only counties with more than 500,000 people received funding directly from the federal government in April.

St. Louis City will receive $35 million.

 “The top priority of the working group has always been to work with Governor Parson to get CARES Act money distributed to Missouri’s local governments as efficiently as possible,” said State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. “Now our counties must work with cities and other political subdivisions to ensure that this money reaches those on the front lines—our health departments, healthcare workers, and first responders—to ensure they have the necessary resources to adequately respond to COVID-19.”

LIST: How much MO area counties will get from CARES Act

County 2019 Population Allocation of Funds
Boone 180,463 $21,171,910
Crawford 23,920 $2,806,293
Franklin 103,967 $12,197,404
Gasconade 14,706 $1,725,307
Iron 10,125 $1,187,865
Jefferson 225,081
Lincoln 59,013 $6,923,403
Madison 12,088 $1,418,164
Montgomery 11,551 $1,355,163
Perry 19,136 $2,245,035
Phelps 44,573 $5,229,302
Pike 18,302 $2,147,190
Pulaski 52,607 $6,171,851
Reynolds 6,270 $735,596
St. Charles 402,022 $47,165,202
Ste Genevieve 17,894 $2,099,323
St. Francois 67,215 $7,885,661
St. Louis City 300,576 $35,263,562
St. Louis County 994,205
Warren 35,649 $4,182,339
Washington 24,730 $2,901,323

