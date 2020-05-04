ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri on Monday said payments to 105 Missouri counties have been processed as part of the CARES Act.
Those payments total more than $450 million. The money will be available to the counties and the City of St. Louis by Wednesday.
St. Louis County and Jackson County - the state's only counties with more than 500,000 people received funding directly from the federal government in April.
St. Louis City will receive $35 million.
“The top priority of the working group has always been to work with Governor Parson to get CARES Act money distributed to Missouri’s local governments as efficiently as possible,” said State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. “Now our counties must work with cities and other political subdivisions to ensure that this money reaches those on the front lines—our health departments, healthcare workers, and first responders—to ensure they have the necessary resources to adequately respond to COVID-19.”
LIST: How much MO area counties will get from CARES Act
|County
|2019 Population
|Allocation of Funds
|Boone
|180,463
|$21,171,910
|Crawford
|23,920
|$2,806,293
|Franklin
|103,967
|$12,197,404
|Gasconade
|14,706
|$1,725,307
|Iron
|10,125
|$1,187,865
|Jefferson
|225,081
|Lincoln
|59,013
|$6,923,403
|Madison
|12,088
|$1,418,164
|Montgomery
|11,551
|$1,355,163
|Perry
|19,136
|$2,245,035
|Phelps
|44,573
|$5,229,302
|Pike
|18,302
|$2,147,190
|Pulaski
|52,607
|$6,171,851
|Reynolds
|6,270
|$735,596
|St. Charles
|402,022
|$47,165,202
|Ste Genevieve
|17,894
|$2,099,323
|St. Francois
|67,215
|$7,885,661
|St. Louis City
|300,576
|$35,263,562
|St. Louis County
|994,205
|Warren
|35,649
|$4,182,339
|Washington
|24,730
|$2,901,323
