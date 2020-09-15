ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With schools trying to strike a balance between online and in-person learning, News 4 wanted to check in to see how things are going in various districts in St. Charles County.
Fort Zumwalt is the largest district in the state to return to in-person learning five days a week.
“I think it’s going very well,” Superintendent Dr. Bernard Dubray said. “Better than I would have expected at this point.”
The superintendent said the districts’ positivity rate is under 10%. As of Tuesday, 23 staff members have tested positive since the start of the school year, which is under 1% of employees.
Among students, 29 have tested positive during the same period which is also under 1% of the nearly 18,000 in the district.
Dubray said the district is stressing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.
In neighborhoring district Wentzville, spokesperson Mary Lapak said the district is offering a hybrid version.
“It’s going great,” Lapak said. “We have half the kids on Monday/Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday.”
Buildings are deep cleaned on Wednesday.
The district said five staff members and 10 students are currently COVID positive out of more than 17,000 students. Another 74 staff members are quarantined because of possible exposure and 77 students are in the same situation.
Lapak said they are watching local numbers closely.
“Right now our positivity in Wentzville is 12.5% which is a little higher. We would like to see that number below 5%. Don’t know if we will get there any time soon but something we watch,” Lapak said.
In the Francis Howell District, recent numbers show 11 students, or 0.07% of the student population has tested positive. Another 253 students are quarantined because of possible exposure, which equals 1.5% of the student body. A total of seven staff members have tested positive which is well under 1% of the total staff.
