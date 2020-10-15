ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County had a max of 22,000 absentee voters in 2016. That number is 25,000 so far this year with still three weeks to go until election.
A record of 16 million Americans have already casted their ballots nationwide. And reports show more than 100 election-related lawsuits have been filed in at least 40 states.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way citizens are voting this year, raising questions on voter fraud. So what does the process look like? When is a ballot rejected and how? Watch the video above to see what News 4's Ray Preston learned about the processes in Missouri and Illinois.
