ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County man was on a float trip last weekend down the Meramec River when he lost his prosthetic leg in the water.
Mike Evans had his leg amputated in October below the knee. In January, he got a prosthetic. On Saturday, he lost his $27,000 prosthetic leg in the Meramec and even he can't believe how days later, he got it back.
Watch the video above for Evans' story.
