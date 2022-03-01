Here's everything you need to know about our new app!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - KMOV will launch a new and improved mobile app for iOS and Android users Tuesday afternoon. The new app provides enhanced weather and traffic features.
Visit your app store to download the latest version of the free KMOV news app. That will ensure you have the latest news, weather, and exclusive stories whenever you need them, wherever you are. You will most likely need to delete the current app on your phone and then re-install the new version.
Enhanced App Features
- Breaking news updates & livestreams
- Livestreaming of your favorite newscasts
- Watch replays of the most recent newscasts
- Customizable weather locations
- Enhanced traffic map
- Latest News Headlines
- News 4’s Investigates
- Podcasts
- News 4 Great Day
- And much, much more.
Don’t miss out on the latest from KMOV. Uninstall your app this afternoon and then re-install the new version.
