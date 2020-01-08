Welcome in everybody, it's Nolan Arenado rumors season. But then again, when is it ever not?
The Cardinals have circled around the Arenado market like buzzards for years. Before the Rockies signed Arenado to a $260 million contract extension last spring, St. Louis was consistently involved in trade rumors for the dynamic third baseman. Despite years of flirting, the two sides never came together on an agreeable swap, and Colorado ultimately decided to lock up its franchise face to put those frequently swirling trade whispers to bed for good.
Or so we thought.
Even in spite of the massive contract inked by Arenado only last February, his name has risen to the top of the rumor list yet again this offseason.
How such a move would make sense for the Rockies is beyond the scope of my imagination; perhaps GM Jeff Bridich, in concert with the ownership group responsible for scrawling out Arenado's massive paychecks every two weeks, has gotten cold feet on the deal made not even 11 months ago. It's not our business here in St. Louis to scrutinize the inner workings of the Rockies franchise, but when their apparent indecision on organizational direction has the potential to impact the future of the Cardinals in such a substantial way, our ears certainly perk up.
Jeff Passan of ESPN recently reported that the Rockies are intrigued by both the Cardinals and Cubs as potential trade partners in a Nolan Arenado deal. His report has sent social media into a tizzy over the concept, but we can attempt to parse the details to determine whether a deal could actually materialize. Is Passan's latest simply further proof of the standard Arenado interest the Cardinals have maintained for years or is it a hint that something tangible could be imminent? Let's explore it.
Statistically, third base is arguably the position with the most room for improvement from last year's Cardinals club. Cardinals third basemen in 2019 combined for a .750 OPS, which ranked 20th across MLB at the position. Matt Carpenter's .726 OPS last season was responsible for the bulk of that ranking, as he started 102 games at third. Tommy Edman's .807 OPS in 185 plate appearances as a third baseman aided the team's standing at the position overall, but from what we've been told by team brass this winter, the Cardinals plan to enter 2020 with Carpenter as the incumbent at the hot corner.
To be clear, Passan's reporting suggests it's the Rockies who are intrigued by the Cardinals fit as a partner. And that makes sense. The Cardinals possess a couple elite prospects in Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. They have Dakota Hudson, a cost-controlled starting pitcher on the rise whose proclivity to induce ground balls could render him attractive to a team that plays its home games at Coors Field. St. Louis also holds a slew of unproven but athletic outfielders from which they could deal in order to round out a sturdy trade package. The Rockies are right to be intrigued by what the Cardinals could offer them.
But that says nothing of the Cardinals' willingness to part with the players into which Colorado might prefer to sink its teeth.
In the story, Passan doesn't dive into details regarding the degree to which the trade intrigue might be reciprocated by the Cardinals. From where I sit, it would certainly appear that concessions would be required—by both sides—in order to get an Arenado deal across the finish line.
The first concession from the Cardinals side would seem simple enough—though their publicly pronounced plan is to feature him in a prominent role, Matt Carpenter wouldn't be a third baseman on Nolan Arenado's team. That's a given.
Passan mentions Carpenter and Dexter Fowler as veterans on hefty contracts that the Cardinals could consider moving. To which I'd say, uh, no kidding. But why would the Rockies desire those players?
Unless the Rockies are dead set and determined to move the giant Arenado contract they just doled out five minutes ago, I don't see why they would be willing to swallow the Fowler or Carpenter contract to help offset the financial burden the Cardinals would be absorbing.
To do so would represent a concession from the Rockies side, but would probably require St. Louis to budge on its conceivably low willingness to add more high-end talent to the deal. That's a concession the Cardinals might not be willing to make, given their professed comfort with the roster—and the payroll—as it stands.
For as much as the Cardinals are known for measured spending, their emphasis on protecting their own controllable talent is an element equally ingrained in their identity.
Let's start here: the Cardinals aren't trading Dylan Carlson. Thank you, next.
Though this next belief comes without any direct insight on current proceedings, I don't believe they're inclined to move Dakota Hudson, either. While many point to Hudson's peripherals to project an imminent regression from the 16-7 record and 3.35 ERA he compiled last season, the Cardinals are less concerned by Hudson's elevated FIP due to his style of pitching. They like him as a key part of their present and future.
One could make an argument for a Nolan Arenado offer that centers around Nolan Gorman. Arenado on a long-term deal with St. Louis would present a roadblock for the 19-year-old Gorman a few years down the road. Of course, the idea that Arenado could opt out of his current contract following 2021 could give the Cardinals misgivings about parting with an internal replacement who could be ready to emerge by that time. As protective of their prospects as the Cardinals are, it seems unlikely they would be motivated to go that direction.
If St. Louis were to balk at the inclusion of it's most attractive controllable talent, you'd have to imagine it would leave Colorado considerably less intrigued by the Cardinals as a trading partner. Names like Tyler O'Neill, Ryan Helsley, Junior Fernandez or Elehuris Montero could provide valuable depth to any offer, but would the Rockies consider a package devoid of an anchor, a true headliner? Quantity at the expense of perceived quality isn't usually the goal for teams when parting with star players.
Adding a seven-time Gold Glove third baseman to a group that returns a 2019 Gold Glove finalist at every other infield position would give the Cardinals an otherworldly defensive corps. His fielding prowess combined with what he does consistently with the bat renders Arenado a perennial MVP candidate.
It's hard to imagine the Cardinals acquiring a player of his ilk without it being at least a little painful. Though Arenado's fit for St. Louis is as evident as it's ever been, I question whether the Cardinals are motivated to mortgage elements of their future while upending their clear comfort with the payroll's status to get it done.
So to me, Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals has a real chance to develop only if the Rockies concede on their desires to an extent that the Cardinals feel the deal is essentially falling into their laps.
That's basically what happened last winter when St. Louis landed Paul Goldschmidt. Though Luke Weaver and Carson Kelly were quality players with whom the Cardinals parted, the depth in the organization was strong enough at their respective positions that the acquisition cost didn't feel particularly damaging.
The difference between that scenario and this one, clearly, is the fact that Goldschmidt was an impending free agent, while Arenado has already signed his mega-deal. That fact complicates matters, but it apparently doesn't preclude the possibility of a trade from Colorado's perspective—if it did, the Rockies would have said so upfront, and we wouldn't still be talking about it.
But the Cardinals won't drive progress toward a deal out of a sense of desperation. How desperate are the Rockies? The potential for a trade to come to fruition depends on which way the wind blows for the whims of a Colorado front office that has been fickle on this subject over the years.
If the Rockies are motivated to move, the Cardinals would be a splendid fit—but at their price. Same as it ever was.
