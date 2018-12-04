ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis residents have a chance to directly help those who have been affected by the continuous fires in California.
The Fenton-based Mid America Logistic is teaming up with Wise F&I to provide relief to wildfire victims. They aim to deliver a minimum of two truckloads to the affected areas.
People can donate non-perishable food, non-alcoholic beverages, dry goods and healthcare products at Mid America’s location at 900 South Highway Drive in Fenton. Donations can be dropped off Friday, December 7 through Sunday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The trucks will depart St. Louis on Tuesday, December 11 and arrive at California by the following weekend.
Mid America and Wise F&! Will be donating one cent per mile for every shipment travelling from St. Louis to California.
“Leading an organization that has a large network serving California, it is our duty to support the region in this time of need,” said Mark Kummer, president of Mid America Logistics. “We appreciate everyone’s support and efforts, and we also want to thank the first responders and volunteers who have worked onsite to rescue people from the fires and provide aid to those in need.”
