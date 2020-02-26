ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do your children constantly watch YouTube videos of people playing video games or with toys? News 4 spoke with a psychologist to learn why kids are obsessed with these types of YouTube videos.
9-year-old Jackson and 6-year-old Luke are brothers, and both are big time into screen time.
"They have so many toys never play with. They want to watch videos all the time. That's the enigma I don't understand," said their mother, Stacie Rackley.
What's even more mind-boggling for Stacie is what her boys are watching on YouTube.
"Minecraft and watching other people play Minecraft and be obnoxiously screaming in the background,” she said.
Children also watch videos of other people playing video games, as well as other kids opening eggs or unboxing and playing with toys.
“I find the videos so frustrating,” said Stacie.
Dr. Eric Spiegel is a pediatric psychologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He’s having more and more conversations with parents worried their kids are addicted to YouTube. He said these types of videos do something to your brain.
"If you think about it, kids love to open up presents. They get that vicarious surprise, a little bit of a hit of dopamine to see what is in the box,” Spiegel said.
Not to mention, young kids crave control. When they're on YouTube, they're in charge.
"Not only is the content specifically filtered right for them, it's right at their fingertips. They can stop and start. Pick this one and watch it over and over and over again, which kids love to do,” Spiegel said.
As for watching other people play video games, children often feel they're creating a connection with a popular gamer.
"You can talk to the gamer. They are constantly narrating it, and you can develop what researchers call para-social relationships where it’s almost like this gamer is your friend," said Spiegel.
Stacie tries to limit screen time to an hour or two a day and never after 7 at night. But she questions her rules because there's no blueprint for this area of parenting.
"Nobody has experienced this before,” said Stacie.
“I think both things in moderation are okay, even if they seem weird to our generation," said Dr. Spiegel. “A good rule of thumb for really little kids is to sit down and watch whatever the video is they are enjoying on YouTube to monitor for content. But once you get tired of watching, maybe that's a good limit for them."
And never use the phone or tablet as a babysitter. Instead, set family guidelines for when screen time is allowed.
"I think normalizing that there are times when we are not going to be on screens as much as possible is really key, like maybe days of weeks or hours of day we are not doing that anymore,” said Spiegel.
And he said there's not a diagnosable disorder associated with too much screen time. As a parent like Stacie, he said you should always ask yourself what are my kids missing out on if you think they're spending a lot of time in front of a phone, tablet or computer?
"It's really about the pieces you are missing out on, socialization, fine motor skills, using imagination to think about things,” the doctor said.
And Spiegel said make those things priorities when your children aren't in front of screens. And never underestimate the power of conversations with your kid.
"I think going to be more things in future seem strange to us, and if we put the time into figuring out what the kid is getting out of it, I think there is some reward in it. The kid can be an expert in explaining this kind of thing,” Spiegel said.
As Stacie found out, that can be as simple as sitting down with Jackson and Luke and asking them what they like about the YouTube videos and what they're getting out of them.
Dr. Spiegel also said it is crucial parents practice what they preach. You really need to think about how much time you are spending on your phone or tablet, and ask yourself what is my child missing out on when my attention is on a screen?
