WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Family members of a Wentzville woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said they’re concerned for her wellbeing.
They say the 33-year-old wife and mother of three has been battling what they believe are COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks now but she can't get tested for the novel coronavirus.
They say they went to her primary care physician who referred her to get tested. Her family says she went both to a Mercy testing site and an SSM testing site but was turned down.
Both Mercy and SSM officials say this is because of the low number of COVID-19 testing kits across the country.
They say only patients who are very ill and meet COVID-19 criteria are currently being tested.
Some of the testing criteria being implemented at sites across the area include:
- A person’s exposure to cases of coronavirus
- At risk locations or occupations
- Symptoms associated with COVID-19, like a high fever, dry cough and shortness of breath
- Previous health conditions
- A person’s age
State and local leaders say these are the steps you need to follow if you’re having symptoms:
- Check with your doctor first
- Have them conduct tele visit, an assessment done over the phone
- Your doctor will determine if you need to get tested
Experts say majority of the people who come in saying they have symptoms will not get tested and will be told to go home and quarantine for at least seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.