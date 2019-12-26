ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – You can recycle your natural Christmas tree at multiple locations in St. Charles County and in Illinois following the holiday.
The St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection will partner with several municipalities to provide drop-off locations. Before dropping off a tree at one of the locations, the stand, decorations, lights and any packaging must be removed.
Below is a list of locations and times when the trees can be dropped off:
St. Charles County Recycle Works
- Recycle Works Central in St. Charles, 60 Triad South
- Recycle Works West in Wentzville, 2110 East Pitman Avenue
Both are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 11 — except Dec. 29, Jan. 1 and Jan. 5.
Please Note: Holiday light strands, cardboard boxes, and wrapping paper and electronics may be recycled at the facilities.
Additional Tree Collection Locations in St. Charles County
- Laurel Park in St. Peters (upper parking lot), use McClay Valley Boulevard entrance
Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12.
- St. Peters Earth Centre, 115 Ecology Drive
Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 11.
Please Note: St. Peters Earth Centre is not open on Sundays.
- Founders Park in Lake Saint Louis, #7 Freymuth Road
Open Dec 26 to Jan. 12 during posted park hours.
- Quail Ridge Park in Wentzville (Group Picnic Area parking lot), 560 Interstate Drive
Open 7 a.m. to sunset, daily, Dec. 26 to Jan. 12
- Progress Park in Wentzville (parking lot), 968 Meyer Road
Open Jan 2 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
- Heartland Park in Wentzville, 100 William Dierberg Drive
Open Jan 2 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
- Rotary Park in Wentzville, 2577 W. Meyer Road
Open Jan 4 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours
St. Louis City
Christmas Trees can be donated from Dec. 26 through Jan. 12 at the following locations:
- Forest Park: the lower Muny Opera parking lot
- O'Fallon Park: picnic grounds #4 near West Florissant and Holly Ave
- Carondelet Park: between the maintenance yard gate and the recycling containers near Grand and Holly Hills Ave.
Clinton County
Christmas Trees can be donated from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 at the following locations:
- Plant Land Located on Old Route 50 east of Breese
- Dam East High Water Boat Ramp
- Little Prairie Nature Trail parking lot
- Located in the West Spillway at Caryle Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.