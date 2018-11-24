ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With Black Friday ended and the annual deals at chain retailers and national stores over, anyone looking for more deals on their Christmas shopping are encouraged to buy locally during Small Business Saturday.
Most neighborhoods in St. Louis with shopping districts are recognizing this holiday with deals and discounts.
There are more than 30 stores participating in downtown St. Louis. Shoppers can start at The Bike Station where they can get a free “Shop Small” tote and enter a drawing to win gift card prizes.
Downtown Webster Groves, Clayton and the Delmar Loop are also participating.
Free rides on the brand new Loop Trolley are also offered today until 11 p.m. Tickets are normally two dollars each.
The annual holiday was started in 2010 as a way to boost businesses in local communities.
Shoppers will spend about 13 billion dollars at independent stores and restaurants this year, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Finally, those who still have shopping to do by Monday will be able to take advantage of online shopping deals during Cyber Monday.
