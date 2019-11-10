ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the cold weather moves in, you can get some free firewood to help heat your home this winter.
The City of St. Louis is offering free firewood through the Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry starting Monday at the following three locations:
- The lower Muny parking lot in Forest Park.
- The compost and recycling site off Holly Hills Drive in Carondelet Park.
- Near picnic site number four in O'Fallon Park.
The wood comes from the removal of dead and damaged trees across the city.
It's typically dropped off at each site after 3 p.m. The firewood will be available for pickup Monday through Friday until March, 2020.
