ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The high flu activity is impacting blood centers across the country and impacting the blood supply including in st. Louis.
The St. Louis-area Red Cross say the levels have hit the critical level with less than a three-day supply on hand.
The Red Cross and St. Louis Blues are hosting one of the largest blood drives of the year on Thursday, January 16.
There will be eight locations in the St. Louis Metro and one in Illinois. The blood drives run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Click here to find a location near you.
Anyone donating Thursday will get a t-shirt showing the collaboration of the St. Louis Blues and Red Cross.
Not only that, anyone donating on Friday gets entered in a drawing to win an autographed puck.
Some of the pucks have Blues signatures including Alex Peitrangelo, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Binnington.
