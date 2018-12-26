ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Starting Wednesday, residents will be able to recycle their Christmas trees at sites all over the area.
Instead of tossing your tree in the trash, environmental deparments are urging residents recycle it so it can be used as fish habitats in lakes or chipped wood paths in parks.
To recycle Christmas trees, residents must remove the stand, all decorations and any packaging.
Here's where you can drop off your tree:
St. Louis City
- Forest Park, Lower Muny Opera parking lot
- O'Fallon Park, West Florissant and Holly, picnic grounds #4
- Carondelet Park, Grand and Holly Hills, area between gate and recycling containers.
- Confirm hours of operations, as the drop off area is behind the gate:
- Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. - 4p.m. | Saturdays: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Sunday: closed
St. Louis County
You can have your tree composted at Frick Supply Services Inc., located at 501 N. Eatherton Road in Wildwood. There is no charge.
You can also get a tree composted for a $1 charge at any of Saint Louis Composting's four locations:
- 11294 Schaefer Road in Maryland Heights
- 13060 County Park Road in Florissant
- 18900 Franklin Road in Pacific
- 39 Old Elam Avenue in Valley Park
Also, St. Louis County Parks' operation staff is inviting the community to drop off trees at any of the following parks until January 14:
- Creve Coeur Park (Sailboat Cove parking lot)
- Spanish Lake Park
- Bee Tree Park
- Queeny Park
Some of the trees will be sunk by Missouri Department of Conservation in lakes to create fish habitats.
St. Charles County
The trees can be dropped off at the following St. Charles County Recycle Works locations:
- Recycle Works Central in St. Charles, 60 Triad South
- Recycle Works West in Wentzville, 2110 East Pitman Avenue
- Both are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12. Please Note: The Recycle Works facilities are not open on Sundays.
Below is a list of additional tree collection locations in St. Charles County:
- Quail Ridge Park in Wentzville (Group Picnic Area parking lot), 560 Interstate Drive Open 7 a.m. to sunset, daily, Dec. 26 to Jan. 12
- Laurel Park in St. Peters (upper parking lot), use McClay Valley Boulevard entrance Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12.
- St. Peters Earth Centre, 115 Ecology Drive Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12. Please Note: St. Peters Earth Centre is not open on Sundays.
- Progress Park in Wentzville (parking lot), 968 Meyer Road Open Jan 2 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
- Heartland Park in Wentzville, 100 William Dierberg Drive Open Jan 2 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
- Rotary Park in Wentzville, 2577 W. Meyer Road Open Jan 4 to Jan. 18 during posted park hours.
Metro East
Belleville
- Bellevue Park - 401 Bellevue Park Dr.
- Ladermann Park - 1105 Mascoutah Ave.
- North End Park - 1204 North Douglas Ave. Near the intersection of North Illinois
- (State Route 159) and North Douglas Ave.
Cahokia
- 212 Cahokia Park at the corner soccer field.
Fairview Heights
- Moody Park on South Ruby Lane and Wilcox, South of the recycling center.
Freeburg
- The old sewer plant on Kessler Rd.
