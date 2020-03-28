ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Library and the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank are partnering to provide emergency diapers for families in need.
Families can pick up 25 diapers from the emergency drive-thru each Friday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at four library branches:
- Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, Mo 63031
- Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, Mo 63136
- Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, Mo 63121
- Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, Mo 63123
Officials said a child must be present to receive diapers. The library is looking for diaper donations as well.
