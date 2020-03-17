ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials are launching meal programs to ensure children are still receiving food while school districts close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Louis and the Metro East.
Here's what schools and restaurants are doing to make sure every young mouth is fed:
MISSOURI
St. Louis City schools
City of St. Louis schools will be providing free meals for children ages 18 and younger while schools remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said students aren't required to bring an ID but they must be present to receive a meal. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be provided at 33 school sites from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
You can learn more about the program at slps.org/meals.
Ferguson-Florissant School District
The Ferguson-Florissant School District will provide meal delivery to students excluding during spring break, March 23-27. Officials said buses will be delivering meals at locations around the district in the morning and in the afternoon. Click here to look at the bus schedule and drop-off locations.
ILLINOIS
East St. Louis District
All 10 schools in the East St. Louis District 189 will provide grab-and-go meals Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents or students can pick up the meals. Each meal will include breakfast and lunch for one day. You can learn more here.
Meals will also be provided at some bus stops and community centers. You can check pick-up locations here.
RESTAURANTS
McAlister's Deli is offering free lunch for children at all their locations. You are asked to call your local location, press 3 at the prompt and describe your vehicle. A McAlister's employee will deliver the meal to your car. Free lunch meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crazy Bowls & Wraps is offering a free quesadilla lunch for children at their 16 locations. Meals will be available 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
