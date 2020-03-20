(KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States have lost their jobs following the coronavirus outbreak.
[READ: Unemployment claims suddenly surged by 70,000 last week]
Are you worried about not receiving a paycheck?
Are you a Missouri resident? Click here if you wish to file for unemployment.
Workers temporarily laid off because of COVID-19 could qualify for benefits as long as they are able able to return to their place of employment once it reopens, according to the state website.
In an Instagram post, Gov. J.B. Pritzker directed those without access to sick leave or unable to work because of COVID-19 to call the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 1-800-244-5631 or visit the department online to apply for benefits.
Out-of-work employees can apply for benefits here.
Illinois Department of Employment Security customer service can be reached at at 1-800-244-5631 or 1-866-488-4016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.