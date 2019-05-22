ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Its been 49 years since the St. Louis Blues made an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, and its safe to say things were much different back then.
Read: Blues bound for the Stanley Cup Final
In 1970, the Jackson 5 had the number one song in the country, ABC. It was also the same year the Beatles broke up and the World War II film ‘Patton’ won the Oscar for best picture.
In addition, gas would have cost only 36 cents a gallon.
