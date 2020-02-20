ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are more than a dozen bridges in St. Louis right now that are considered structurally deficient including the one at Union and Lindell where a falling piece of concrete killed a woman in 2018.
The city did a temporary fix for the Compton bridge that was riddled with potholes, but the entire bridge is going to be torn down and replaced. The city has given it a rating of 51 out of 100. But it isn’t the worst bridge in the city.
A year ago, the city suddenly closed the Columbia bridge at Southwest. It was built in 1913, and was deemed too dangerous to remain open. However, construction isn’t set to begin on the bridge, and its neighbor on Southwest Avenue, until 2023.
Dale Schotte at Park Avenue Coffee on The Hill said the construction has slowed business.
“It’s definitely affecting business, probably down 10%,” Schotte said. “The Kingshighway bridge was supposed to be one year and it took over two, so yeah we’ve lost businesses on The Hill. They’re struggling because people can’t get to our locations.”
Which Bradley is in charge of the bridge for St. Louis. When asked why it takes so long to fix the bridges, he said, “They are extremely expensive to replace.”
Last February there were 15 bridges on the structurally deficient list, now there are 14, thanks to the repairs on the Holly Hill Drive bridge in Carondelet Park.
The bridge near Park Avenue Coffee and the Compton bridge near SLU are next.
The city just finished a $640,000 repair job to the bridges at Union and Lindell where a hole remains from a piece of concrete that fell and killed a driver. But a total replacement could be as far away as 2026 for a project that is estimated to cost around $17 million.
The cost is the biggest hurdle.
“Right now we have a budget of $4 million,” Bradley said.
To fix all the 14 structurally deficient bridges would cost around $100 million which is why the city relies on federal grants. But those grants could take years to come through.
