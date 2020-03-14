ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In this one-on-one interview, we asked St. Louis County Executive Sam Page about the latest on coronavirus in the area, additional COVID-19 testing sites and banning large gatherings.
Hear from him in the above video.
For more information on the virus and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
