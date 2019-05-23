ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues are giving away tickets to the Stanley Cup Final games that will be held in St. Louis!
The team is giving away a pair of tickets to Games 3, 4 & 6 (if applicable).
Read: Stanley Cup Final schedule announced
The winner will be drawn the day before each game throughout the series.
The Stanley Cup Final games will begin Monday, May 27 in Boston, with the team returning home on June 1, June 3 and June 9 (if applicable).
Click here to enter to win.
