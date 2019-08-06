ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals and Papa John’s are teaming up to give baseball fans discounted tickets!
Cardinals fans can purchase $6 tickets to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers on August 19-21.
The tickets are only available while supplies last and are limited to eight per customer.
Click here to purchase tickets.
