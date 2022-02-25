Here’s how you can help those who recently lost food stamps benefits

‘I am scared’; Hungry & desperate Missourians say they cannot reach anyone at Food Stamps Department Soaring food prices and the pandemic have been bad enough, but now people who rely on food stamps are telling News 4 they're facing a new nightmare: the state of Missouri.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After News 4 reported on an apparent influx of Missourians losing their food stamp benefits, several organizations reached out to offer help. Below is a list of organizations who are offering to help.

To be added to the list, email Share@KMOV.com.