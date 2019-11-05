ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo is competing for the title of “Best Zoo Lights” in the USA Today Readers’ Choice poll.
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo was in second place. Voting will end on Monday, Dec. 2 at noon ET.
The 10 events with the most votes will be announced on Friday, Dec. 13.
Click here to vote for the Saint Louis Zoo.
