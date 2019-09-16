ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is looking for help naming its first animal residents.
Read: River otters from Florida now call St. Louis Aquarium home
St. Louis residents are being asked to help name three sibling North American River Otters who will be the first animals to arrive in St. Louis and call the aquarium home.
The name choices are:
Splish, Splash & Dash (based on Otter movements and behavior)
Hopper, Zephyr & Harvey (based on train themes)
Sawyer, Thatcher & Finn (based on characters from Mark Twain novels)
Voting will take place until Sept. 23 on the aquarium’s Facebook page. Click here to cast your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.