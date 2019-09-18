ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You could win $1,300 by watching Stephen King movies!
USDish.com is looking for one person to watch 13 movies based on King’s most chilling novels, including The Shining, Cujo and Pet Sematary.
The participant will be given a Fitbit to track their heart rate and jump scares. They will also have to answer questions about the experience.
The deadline to enter is Oct. 15.
Click here for more details or to register.
